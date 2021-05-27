 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-employee of Bridgeton Walgreens files suit against company
0 comments
top story

Ex-employee of Bridgeton Walgreens files suit against company

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

A former employee of the Walgreens on Landis Avenue in Bridgeton alleges the company discriminated against her because of a disability, according to a civil suit filed Wednesday in Cumberland County Superior Court.

Cynthia Stephens is alleging disability discrimination, perception of disability discrimination, failure to accommodate and retaliation in violation of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, court records show.

Stephens started working at Walgreens as a pharmacy technician in September 2019. She suffers from asthma and told her employer of her condition. She is considered disabled under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, records said.

In March 2020, Walgreens made wearing masks mandatory for all employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, records said.

Disposable masks aggravated Stephens' asthma, so she asked the store manager if she could wear a cloth mask, records said. She submitted the accommodation forms, and her request to wear a cloth mask was approved through July 2020.

Around Aug. 27, Stephens suffered an asthma attack at work, for which she needed to be transported to the emergency room via ambulance.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Stephens subsequently filed a workers' compensation claim and returned to work shortly thereafter.

About one week later, Stephens followed up with security operations regarding her request for a reasonable accommodation, records said.

Stephens was told she could no longer work in the pharmacy with a cloth mask, records said. However, she could accept a demotion and work on the floor, earning less money. She also was informed later that she would have to wear a disposable mask if she worked in the demoted position on the floor.

Stephens was terminated because she was unable to medically continue without the reasonable accommodation she had previously been afforded, records said.

She is requesting compensatory and punitive damages, interest, cost of suit, attorneys' fees, enhanced attorneys' fees, equitable back pay, equitable reinstatement and any other relief the court deems equitable and just, records said.

Stephens wants Walgreens to preserve all physical and electronic information pertaining to her employment, records said.

She also wants a trial by jury.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News