Ex-employee of Bridgeton Walgreens files suit against company

A former employee of the Walgreens on Landis Avenue in Bridgeton alleges the company discriminated against her because of a disability, according to a civil suit filed Wednesday in Cumberland County Superior Court.
Cynthia Stephens is alleging disability discrimination, perception of disability discrimination, failure to accommodate and retaliation in violation of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, court records show.
Stephens started working at Walgreens as a pharmacy technician in September 2019. She suffers from asthma and told her employer of her condition. She is considered disabled under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, records said.
In March 2020, Walgreens made wearing masks mandatory for all employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, records said.
Disposable masks aggravated Stephens' asthma, so she asked the store manager if she could wear a cloth mask, records said. She submitted the accommodation forms, and her request to wear a cloth mask was approved through July 2020.
Around Aug. 27, Stephens suffered an asthma attack at work, for which she needed to be transported to the emergency room via ambulance.
Stephens subsequently filed a workers' compensation claim and returned to work shortly thereafter.
About one week later, Stephens followed up with security operations regarding her request for a reasonable accommodation, records said.
Stephens was told she could no longer work in the pharmacy with a cloth mask, records said. However, she could accept a demotion and work on the floor, earning less money. She also was informed later that she would have to wear a disposable mask if she worked in the demoted position on the floor.
Stephens was terminated because she was unable to medically continue without the reasonable accommodation she had previously been afforded, records said.
She is requesting compensatory and punitive damages, interest, cost of suit, attorneys' fees, enhanced attorneys' fees, equitable back pay, equitable reinstatement and any other relief the court deems equitable and just, records said.
Stephens wants Walgreens to preserve all physical and electronic information pertaining to her employment, records said.
She also wants a trial by jury.
