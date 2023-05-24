A former corrections officer at Bayside State Prison in Maurice River Township was sentenced Wednesday to 2½ years in prison for conspiring to assault inmates, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

John Makos, 42, of Millville, pleaded guilty in November before U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams to conspiring with others to deprive inmates of their right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment. Williams imposed the sentence in Camden federal court.

“Corrections officers are responsible for protecting the civil rights of the people in their custody,” U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in a news release. “Incarcerated persons may have broken the law, but equal treatment is one of our country’s founding principles, and civil rights do not cease to exist at a prison’s gates. This defendant allowed incarcerated persons under his care to be brutalized and abused his authority as a law enforcement officer.”

From at least April through December 2019, Makos and others at Bayside agreed to physically assault certain inmates for actual and perceived violations of the prison’s rules and customs, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The assaults took place while the inmates were under Makos’ supervision and in areas of the prison’s kitchen that were out of sight of surveillance cameras.

On Dec. 7, 2019, Makos watched and did not attempt to intervene when multiple inmates pinned another inmate to the floor and punched the victim-inmate about 25 times. Makos did not report this assault to his supervisors or medical personnel, despite knowing he was required to do so.

In addition to the prison term, Williams sentenced Makos to three years of supervised release and fined him $10,000.

The FBI investigated Makos' case, with assistance from the New Jersey Department of Corrections.