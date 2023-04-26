A former inmate at South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton has been identified as the perpetrator behind a young woman's murder in the 1980s, the state Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.

Authorities say Nathaniel Harvey, who died at the prison in 2020, sexually assaulted and killed Donna Macho, 19, who in February 1984 went missing from her East Windsor, Mercer County, home, vanishing until her skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in nearby Cranbury, Middlesex County, in April 1995.

Macho suffered a head injury once thought to be a gunshot wound, according to the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. Her body was dumped near a farm at which Harvey was employed prior to her disappearance, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

Authorities had ruled Macho's manner of death to be homicide.

Macho's case went cold, authorities say, until the investigation was restarted in 2019, leading to previously collected male DNA from her bedroom being tested and identifying Harvey, also of East Windsor.

When he died, Harvey was serving a life sentence at South Woods for an unrelated homicide in Middlesex County, having been incarcerated since being arrested in 1985.

Harvey has been linked to other sexual assaults. He'd been named as a possible suspect throughout the investigation, but detectives couldn't link him to the woman's death.

Harvey was notorious for entering unlocked homes, holding young women captive while he sexually assaulted them, the Attorney General's Office said.

"This case illustrates the importance and effectiveness of the Cold Case Network, and its ability to dedicate resources, including cutting-edge technology, to revive cold cases, apply previously unavailable tools to reexamine evidence and bring resolution to grieving families long haunted by unanswered questions,” said Carolyn Murray, director of the Integrity Bureau of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, which includes the Cold Case Network. “It also ensures, with greater accuracy, that the proper suspects are identified in connection with these cases, and those who are innocent are not falsely accused of criminal conduct.”