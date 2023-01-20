Ex-Atlantic City man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — A former Atlantic City man who filmed himself being a part of the mob that breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Wednesday to one year in federal prison.

James Douglas Rahm Jr., 63, was found guilty in October of obstructing an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Rahm's case was heard by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas F. Hogan.

The Philadelphia resident was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and be supervised three years after his release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Rahm will surrender himself at a future, undisclosed date, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Rahm Jr., along with his son, James Rahm III, took part in the riot at the Capitol, in which a mob of loyalists to former President Donald Trump sought to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win in the November 2020 election.

He illegally entered the Capitol grounds after the mob broke through police lines on the building’s east side, according to court documents.

Rahm climbed the steps and joined the mob outside the East Rotunda doors. During the attack, Rahm filmed a video in which he said, “We broke the door down. We’re going in,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He also said, “I think we stopped the vote,” which drew cheers from other rioters.

According to court records, both the House and Senate were evacuated about 2:20 p.m. By 2:43 p.m., Rahm entered through the East Rotunda doors carrying a flag, where he filmed another video in which he said, “We’re in. We’re taking our (expletive) house back. We’re here.” He moved through Statuary Hall and other nonpublic areas before exiting the building at 2:53 p.m., according to court documents.

James Rahm III was arrested March 18, 2021, in Northfield, after authorities were informed that he posted videos on Snapchat of himself inside the Capitol. Rahm III was indicted Feb. 24, 2022, and arraigned April 14, at which time he pleaded not guilty to all counts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.