Estell Manor man dies in Hamilton Township motorcycle crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old man died Sunday night after his motorcycle crashed, police said.
Police said Gorman Carey, of Estell Manor, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at Harding Highway and Walkers Forge Road.
Police are investigating. The Atlantic County Medical Examiner's Office assisted at the scene.
