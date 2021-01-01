 Skip to main content
Eric Scheffler sworn in Friday for second term as Atlantic County sheriff
Eric Scheffler sworn in Friday for second term as Atlantic County sheriff

Eric Scheffler

During a ceremony broadcast via Facebook Friday, Eric Scheffler was sworn in for a second term as Atlantic County sheriff. 

 Molly Bilinski

MAYS LANDING — After a successful bid for re-election, Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler was sworn in Friday morning.

“It’s really a privilege and an honor to be re-elected Sheriff in Atlantic County,” Scheffler said. “I really do feel very honored to be able to be serve as a sheriff, as well as to serve with the men and women of this agency — such incredible people that I’ve been able to serve with over the past three years and the accomplishments that we’ve been able to form are almost a miracle.”

The ceremony was broadcast over Facebook, as gatherings are still restricted to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“But I didn’t do it alone,” he said. “I did it with the men and women of this agency. The grit that they show every single day, coming to work, performing their duties, trying to achieve excellence — it’s just an amazing time and it really is a privilege and it’s a joy to be able to be a part of that.”

Scheffler, a Northfield resident who retired as a lieutenant with the Atlantic City Police Department, was voted into the office in 2017. His goals then were to reform the Sheriff’s Office so it runs more efficiently, while pushing a social platform that deals with mental health and addiction and how that affects all corners of the county.

His accomplishments include the Hope One Project and Mobile One Outreach Initiative. Hope One goes into communities and neighborhoods in an attempt to link people suffering from a substance-use disorder with treatment and other services.

“We had a hard year in 2020,” Scheffler said. “But 2021 will be looking up. We’re going to continue to push the envelope. We’re going to continue to support law enforcement in Atlantic County.”

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

