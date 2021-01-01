Eric Scheffler sworn in Friday for second term as Atlantic County sheriff

MAYS LANDING — After a successful bid for re-election, Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler was sworn in Friday morning.

“It’s really a privilege and an honor to be re-elected Sheriff in Atlantic County,” Scheffler said. “I really do feel very honored to be able to be serve as a sheriff, as well as to serve with the men and women of this agency — such incredible people that I’ve been able to serve with over the past three years and the accomplishments that we’ve been able to form are almost a miracle.”

The ceremony was broadcast over Facebook, as gatherings are still restricted to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“But I didn’t do it alone,” he said. “I did it with the men and women of this agency. The grit that they show every single day, coming to work, performing their duties, trying to achieve excellence — it’s just an amazing time and it really is a privilege and it’s a joy to be able to be a part of that.”

Scheffler, a Northfield resident who retired as a lieutenant with the Atlantic City Police Department, was voted into the office in 2017. His goals then were to reform the Sheriff’s Office so it runs more efficiently, while pushing a social platform that deals with mental health and addiction and how that affects all corners of the county.