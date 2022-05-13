Elderly man attacked in Cape May, police say

CAPE MAY — Authorities are investigating after a 74-year-old suffered multiple injuries, including a broken jaw, when he was attacked in Cape May on May 7, city police said.

The incident happened between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., in the 1300 block of Washington Street. The unidentified man suffered lacerations to his face, as well as fractures to his jaw and orbital bones, police said.

The man was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, and placed in the trauma unit following the assault. The man needs surgery to repair some of his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the alleged attacker or that has additional details of the assault is asked to contact the city police department, at 609-884-9500.

