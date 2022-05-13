Elderly man attacked in Cape May, police say

CAPE MAY — Authorities are investigating after a 74-year-old suffered multiple injuries, including a broken jaw, when he was attacked in Cape May on May 7, city police said.
The incident happened between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., in the 1300 block of Washington Street. The unidentified man suffered lacerations to his face, as well as fractures to his jaw and orbital bones, police said.
The man was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, and placed in the trauma unit following the assault. The man needs surgery to repair some of his injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about the alleged attacker or that has additional details of the assault is asked to contact the city police department, at 609-884-9500.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.