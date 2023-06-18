Police are investigating a video involving children that has been viewed on Snapchat by Egg Harbor Township parents and students.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Kim Gruccio made parents aware of a "disturbing inappropriate video of children" that had circulated and that township police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office were investigating. Gruccio said an alleged juvenile offender has been located through a joint investigation by Prosecutor's Office and the police department's Criminal Investigation Division.

Details of what was seen in the video were not made known by Gruccio in her email. She thanked the parents who reported the video to school officials and the police department.

"Please use this incident as an opportunity to talk to your teenagers," Gruccio wrote. "Should they encounter this or any other videos or photos that are inappropriate or disturbing, we would ask that you have them reported to Snapchat so they can be removed as quickly as possible."

Anyone with new information about the video is asked to contact EHT police at 609-927-5200. Gruccio said the school guidance department is available to assist with any services or students may need.