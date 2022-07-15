EHT man sought in connection with February Somers Point slaying

MAYS LANDING — Police are seeking an Egg Harbor Township resident, who remains at large, on charges including murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a Somers Point apartment complex in February.

Tyreek Crawford, 20, is also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release Friday.

Crawford is accused of fatally shooting Joshua Hannah on Feb. 10 at the Somers Point Village, on Mays Landing Road.

Somers Point police responded to a 911 call from the apartment complex around 8:27 p.m. that night. They found Hannah suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his torso.

Hannah was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he later died.

A warrant has been issued for Crawford's arrest.

Anyone with information about Crawford's location or about the case should immediately contact the Prosecutor's Office, at 609-909-7800, or visit acpo.org forms/tips-crime-reporting/. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Prosecutor's Office by filling out a form electronically on the "Submit a Tip" page.

Crime Stoppers can also be contacted by phone, at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com.