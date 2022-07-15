 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

EHT man sought in connection with February Somers Point slaying

  • 0

MAYS LANDING — Police are seeking an Egg Harbor Township resident, who remains at large, on charges including murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a Somers Point apartment complex in February.

Tyreek Crawford, 20, is also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release Friday.

Crawford is accused of fatally shooting Joshua Hannah on Feb. 10 at the Somers Point Village, on Mays Landing Road.

Somers Point police responded to a 911 call from the apartment complex around 8:27 p.m. that night. They found Hannah suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his torso.

Hannah was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he later died.

People are also reading…

A warrant has been issued for Crawford's arrest.

Anyone with information about Crawford's location or about the case should immediately contact the Prosecutor's Office, at 609-909-7800, or visit acpo.org forms/tips-crime-reporting/. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Prosecutor's Office by filling out a form electronically on the "Submit a Tip" page.

Crime Stoppers can also be contacted by phone, at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com

Tyreek Crawford.png

Tyreek Crawford, 20, of Egg Harbor Township

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

US President Biden meets Palestinian leader ahead of Saudi visit

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News