EHT man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy charges

CAMDEN — An Egg Harbor Township man faces at least two decades in prison after pleading guilty in federal court on Wednesday to helping distribute heroin.

Christopher Gonzalez, 38, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Renée Marie Bumb to conspiracy to distribute over 1 kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to distribute over 1 kilogram of heroin, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Both counts carry a mandatory minimum 10-year prison term and maximum life sentences.

They also carry a maximum $10 million fine, or twice the gross gain or loss the offense caused, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Authorities raided the home of codefendant Ricardo Clavijo on July 12, 2021. Clavijo, his brother and Gonzalez were found there, along with 4.3 kilograms of heroin, 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 10.8 kilograms of cocaine, drug packaging materials and equipment and a money counting machine, according to court records.

The heroin was packaged in thousands of individual doses for street sales, according to court records.

Clavijo has already pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy.