EHT man indicted for setting fire to an occupied house

Jamal Preston, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was indicted by a Grand Jury sitting in Ocean County on attempted murder and four counts of aggravated arson, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a news release Thursday.
On Aug. 22, 2020, Lakewood Township police responded to a report of a fire at a residence in Lakewood, Ocean County. The prosecutor's Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad, county Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unite and Fire Marshals Office and N.J. State Fire Marshal's K-9 unit determined the fire was intentionally set with an ignitable liquid and an open flame, Billhimer said.
Further investigation found Preston set the fire while the residence was occupied by three people. Preston fled the scene but was arrested at a motel in Absecon by the United States Marshals Service on Aug. 31. He has been lodged at Ocean County Jail since, Billhimer said.
— John Russo
