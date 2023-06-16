EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Philadelphia man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly broke a car mirror and later tried biting and spitting on police officers and hospital staff.

Hakim Coles, 25, was charged with criminal mischief, obstruction, aggravated assault on police with bodily fluids and resisting arrest.

Coles was walking along Somers Point-Mays Landing Road near Scullville Fire Station No. 2 at 4:24 p.m. Thursday when he punched a passing car's passenger-side mirror, police said Friday in a news release.

The driver was trying to avoid Coles, who was walking in and out of the road, police said.

Coles refused to obey officers' commands several times. At one point, Coles took a "fighting stance" stance toward the officers, causing them to forcefully remove him from the road after de-escalation procedures failed, police said.

Coles was taken to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point for an evaluation, where he became aggressive toward the officers and staff, attempting to bite and spit on them and making terroristic threats, police said. One officer suffered minor injuries.

Coles had been approached by police three times earlier that day but was let go each time with verbal warnings before the mirror-punching incident, police said.

He was later sent to the Atlantic County jail.