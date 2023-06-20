EGG HARBOR CITY — A fugitive in an Atlantic City man's murder over the weekend was captured early on Tuesday morning, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Dominique Woodall, 27, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was arrested in Pleasantville around 2 a.m., the agency said in a news release.
Other information about his apprehension was not released on Tuesday.
Woodall also faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon without a permit to carry. He was being held in Atlantic County before a detention hearing, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Woodall is charged with murdering Terrance Dismuke outside of the Beacon Hall event facility in the 200 block of St. Louis Avenue on Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
