An Egg Harbor Township man will spend 14 years in prison for distributing heroin with a co-conspirator in what one law enforcement leader called Atlantic County's largest drug seizure in its history.

U.S. District Court Judge Renee Marie Bumb on Thursday sentenced Ricardo Clavijo, 42, for conspiring to distribute over 1 kilogram of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin and maintaining a drug-related premises, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday in a news release.

He must also be supervised for five years after he leaves prison, Bumb ordered.

Clavijo pleaded guilty in April 2022 to running a drug operation with his brother, Christopher Gonzalez, also of Egg Harbor Township. Gonzalez pleaded guilty last October and will be sentenced at a later date.

Former Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said after their arrests that authorities had pulled off the county's largest drug raid when it discovered the operation hidden in Clavijo's basement.

Detectives searched the home July 12, 2021, facing Clavijo at the front door and Gonzalez in the basement, where the duo maintained their drug packaging facility.

Also found there were 4.3 kilograms of heroin, 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 10.8 kilograms of cocaine, drug packaging materials and equipment, and a money counting machine.

Heroin had been prepared for sale there in tens of thousands of individual doses, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, citing evidence. Agents also seized a .45 caliber handgun, a loaded magazine for the handgun, a 9mm 50-round drum magazine and $8,457.

Clavijo surrendered each item as part of his guilty plea.

Gonzalez could be sentenced to life in prison. His charges also carry a maximum $10 million fine or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in October.