Egg Harbor Township woman sentenced for fatal English Creek Avenue crash

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township woman will spend over two decades in state prison for her involvement in a motor vehicle crash that killed a mother and her infant son.
Nancy Cavanaugh, 68, was sentenced Monday to 21 years after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated manslaughter in September 2021, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.
Cavanaugh was driving on English Creek Avenue in the township on February 26, 2019, when her car left its lane of travel and struck an oncoming vehicle.
Alisha Williams, 31, and her 10-month-old son, both of Somers Point, were fatally injured in the crash.
An investigation found that Cavanaugh was driving over the speed limit while under the influence of alcohol, alprazolam and other substances at the time of the crash, Shill said.

