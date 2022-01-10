 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township woman sentenced for fatal English Creek Avenue crash
0 Comments
top story

Egg Harbor Township woman sentenced for fatal English Creek Avenue crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
atlantic county breaking carousel

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township woman will spend over two decades in state prison for her involvement in a motor vehicle crash that killed a mother and her infant son.

Nancy Cavanaugh, 68, was sentenced Monday to 21 years after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated manslaughter in September 2021, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cavanaugh was driving on English Creek Avenue in the township on February 26, 2019, when her car left its lane of travel and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Alisha Williams, 31, and her 10-month-old son, both of Somers Point, were fatally injured in the crash.

An investigation found that Cavanaugh was driving over the speed limit while under the influence of alcohol, alprazolam and other substances at the time of the crash, Shill said.

+1 
Nancy Cavanaugh

Cavanaugh

 ATLANTIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE / Provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

47-year-old dolphin responding well to cancer treatment at Chicago zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News