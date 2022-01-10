Egg Harbor Township woman gets 21 years in jail for fatal crash

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township woman will spend over two decades in state prison for her involvement in a motor vehicle crash that killed a mother and her infant son.

Nancy Cavanaugh, 68, was sentenced Monday to 21 years after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated manslaughter in September 2021, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.

Cavanaugh was driving on English Creek Avenue in the township on February 26, 2019, when her car left its lane of travel and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Alisha Williams, 31, and her 10-month-old son, both of Somers Point, were fatally injured in the crash.

An investigation found that Cavanaugh was driving over the speed limit while under the influence of alcohol, alprazolam and other substances at the time of the crash, Shill said.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a reconstruction of the accident showed Cavanaugh was travelling southbound at 68 miles per hour — in a 50 mph zone — when she crossed into the opposite lane at about 12:14 p.m. and struck Williams' car head-on.