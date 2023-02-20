EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township woman was arrested after a Sunday night crash on the Black Horse Pike.

Sarita Hossain, 21, was charged with multiple motor vehicle offenses, including driving while intoxicated and assault by auto, police said Monday in a news release.

Hossain was westbound in a 2013 Honda Accord about 9 p.m. when she hit a 2022 Toyota RAV4 driven by Binge Fan, 60, of Uncasville, Connecticut, on the Black Horse Pike near Fernwood Avenue, police said.

Investigators determined Hossain's car was speeding when it hit the Toyota's rear driver side. The impact sent the Toyota off the road into a wooded area on the westbound side, police said.

Hossain's vehicle crossed over the median into the eastbound lanes, landing in a wooded area on the east side, police said.

The Toyota's occupants were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, with minor injuries. Hossain was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Traffic was detoured for about an hour while detectives worked the scene.