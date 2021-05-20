Egg Harbor Township votes to support countywide municipal court system

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee passed a resolution Wednesday to support the establishment of an Atlantic County municipal court system.
Of the municipalities considering joining the proposed countywide system, the township runs the biggest and costliest courts, Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer said.
"At the beginning, we could be at a disadvantage," Pfrommer said. "I just want to make sure we (the township is) protected."
Officials in some of the municipalities who say they do not want to be part of a countywide system may change their minds later when the system is up and running, Committeeman Andrew Parker said.
"This is just a resolution. You are not signing a contract. It is not binding," Township Solicitor Marc Friedman said.
Councilman Ray Ellis expressed concern about the township employees who work in the municipal court system. He doesn't want them to lose their jobs or make significantly less money. He also wondered aloud why some municipalities did not want to participate in a countywide system.
The township will be represented on two municipal committees that will help govern the municipal court system, Parker said.
"We will have a say," he said.
Atlantic County needs to know this summer which municipalities are in because the local governments that want to be part of a county system need it to be operational by Jan. 1. The initial term for the countywide system would be 10 years.
The calculations are that the countywide system would save the township more than $450,000 over three years.
Besides the savings to the taxpayers, the township would be able to make better use of the office space now dedicated to the local court.
The resolution the township passed said county Executive Dennis Levinson invited the county's 23 municipalities to explore the establishment of a county-based municipal court in a letter from last July.
According to retired Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson, who is among those pitching the shared court system, 15 of the 23 towns have expressed interest.
Besides Levinson, the initiative has the support of Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland.
Mayor Paul Hodson and Pfrommer have toured the old government center in Mays Landing, which would be used as the countywide courthouse.
The consolidated municipal court facility will have two courtrooms dedicated to the consolidated county municipal court. A third courtroom will be renovated for grand jury proceedings and will be available for use by the consolidated county municipal court.
Offices will be renovated to house the entire municipal court staff within the old courthouse in Mays Landing. Conference rooms and separate offices will be provided for prosecutors and public defenders.
In other township business, the governing body voted to submit an application to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Local Recreation Improvement Grant program.
The most the township can be awarded is $500,000, but all the other municipalities in the state can apply for the same grant.
"It's going to be very competitive," Rick Audet, the township's director of parks and recreation, told the committee.
During the course of the conversation, the conditions of the fields at Tony Canale and Bargaintown parks were discussed.
"I have heard some of the complaints," Parker said.
The township's fields for its soccer club have been called unusable on Facebook, Audet said.
Audet has a plan for improving the fields. If the township receives $500,000 from the local recreation improvement grant and a 25% matching grant from Green Acres, Audet recommends the township borrow $1.25 million to install a turf field in the current location of soccer field 8 at Canale Park.
"The sportsturf field will provide an immediate boost to the access and playability of safe fields for the soccer club. The field would improve turf conditions on our grass fields by lessening the burden on them as well. Lastly, the field would benefit soccer, lacrosse and football/cheer organization," Audet said in a letter to the committee.
The turf field would require maintenance and would need to be replaced every 10 to 12 years.
