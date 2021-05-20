Egg Harbor Township votes to support countywide municipal court system

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee passed a resolution Wednesday to support the establishment of an Atlantic County municipal court system.

Of the municipalities considering joining the proposed countywide system, the township runs the biggest and costliest courts, Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer said.

"At the beginning, we could be at a disadvantage," Pfrommer said. "I just want to make sure we (the township is) protected."

Officials in some of the municipalities who say they do not want to be part of a countywide system may change their minds later when the system is up and running, Committeeman Andrew Parker said.

"This is just a resolution. You are not signing a contract. It is not binding," Township Solicitor Marc Friedman said.

Councilman Ray Ellis expressed concern about the township employees who work in the municipal court system. He doesn't want them to lose their jobs or make significantly less money. He also wondered aloud why some municipalities did not want to participate in a countywide system.

The township will be represented on two municipal committees that will help govern the municipal court system, Parker said.

"We will have a say," he said.