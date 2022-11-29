 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Egg Harbor Township police warn of 'distraction thefts' at ShopRite

  • 0
Egg Harbor Township police car.jpg

An Egg Harbor Township police vehicle in 2020.

 Press archives

Experts are advising people to get their holiday shopping done early to avoid delays and warn that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer an option to kick-off holiday shopping. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are warning the public to be wary as they've seen a growing number of "distraction thefts" reported near the English Creek ShopRite.

The thefts happen both inside and outside the store, police said Monday. A suspect approaches their target and attempts to speak to them in a foreign language. While their victims are distracted, the suspects try to take their purse or wallet from their shopping cart.

Police said they've also seen other instances where the suspects approach people entering their vehicle, telling them they've dropped something outside the car. Once distracted, another suspect opens the passenger door, taking a wallet or purse from inside.

Police remind shoppers to be cautious of strangers approaching them, adding that valuables should be concealed or otherwise not left unattended.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Luck of the draw for first ticket sales for Paris 2024 Olympics

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News