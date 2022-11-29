Egg Harbor Township police warn of 'distraction thefts' at ShopRite

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are warning the public to be wary as they've seen a growing number of "distraction thefts" reported near the English Creek ShopRite.

The thefts happen both inside and outside the store, police said Monday. A suspect approaches their target and attempts to speak to them in a foreign language. While their victims are distracted, the suspects try to take their purse or wallet from their shopping cart.

Police said they've also seen other instances where the suspects approach people entering their vehicle, telling them they've dropped something outside the car. Once distracted, another suspect opens the passenger door, taking a wallet or purse from inside.

Police remind shoppers to be cautious of strangers approaching them, adding that valuables should be concealed or otherwise not left unattended.