Egg Harbor Township police seek stolen golf carts
Egg Harbor Township police seek stolen golf carts

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are asking for the public's help finding two stolen golf carts.

The vehicles were stolen from the township's Scullville section, police said.

Police did not provide further information about when the vehicles were nabbed.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-926-4051. Anonymous tips can be sent to Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersatlantic.com.

— Eric Conklin

