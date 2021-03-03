 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township police seek missing woman
Egg Harbor Township police seek missing woman

Chloe Ferrel

 Egg Harbor Township police / provided

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are asking the public to help them find a missing woman.

Chloe Ferrel was reported missing Feb. 28, police said on Facebook. She is believed to be in the Atlantic City or Camden areas.

Ferrel is Black, 5-foot-9 and weighs about 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, long, braided black hair, a dark complexion and suffers from mental disorders, police said.

Anyone with information about Ferrel can call police at 609-927-5200.

