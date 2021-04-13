Egg Harbor Township police seek missing boy

Press staff reports
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing boy who walked away from home.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Tamaj Bennett is believed to be in the Atlantic City/Pleasantville/Egg Harbor Township area, police wrote on Facebook.
Tamaj is 5-foot-8 and about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, a medium skin tone, a neck tattoo and dreadlocks.
Anyone with information about Tamaj can call police at 609-927-5200 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST.
Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.