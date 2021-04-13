 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township police seek missing boy
Egg Harbor Township police seek missing boy

Tamaj Bennett is believed to be in the Atlantic City/Pleasantville/Egg Harbor Township area, police wrote on Facebook.

 Egg Harbor Township police / provided

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing boy who walked away from home.

Tamaj is 5-foot-8 and about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, a medium skin tone, a neck tattoo and dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about Tamaj can call police at 609-927-5200 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST.

