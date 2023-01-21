Egg Harbor Township police say driver who caused crash was intoxicated

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Camden County man was arrested Saturday after his pickup truck hit another vehicle at a township intersection, police said.
About 2:50 p.m., a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Michael Connolly, 57, of Long Island, New York, was traveling south on Fire Road when it was struck by a 2019 Ram driven by Ian Kulis, 27, of Sicklerville, at Delilah Road in the Farmington section of the township, police said in a news release.
Witnesses told investigators Kulis was traveling west on Delilah. He traveled into oncoming traffic and disregarded a red light at Fire, police said.
As a result of the crash, the occupants of the Santa Fe sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians.
Investigators suspected Kulis of being impaired, police said. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault by auto and multiple motor vehicle violations.
Traffic was detoured for about an hour while Officers Gary Johnson and Matthew Collins investigated, police said.
