Egg Harbor Township police respond to set of crashes; 1 arrested

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Officers were twice called to the intersection of the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue on Thursday for two car crashes that happened within four hours of each other.

A vehicle, driven by Olivia Reese, 21, of Ventnor, first hit a car stopped in traffic at 6:55 p.m., police said in a news release on Friday.

Reese was found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the crash happened, police said. She was taken to a hospital for injuries.

Reese was arrested and charged with multiple vehicle violations, including driving while intoxicated and assault by auto.

The stopped vehicle's driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Later, a three-car crash happened at 10:59 p.m. Investigators found that a vehicle, driven by Tei-Anna Smith, 26, of New York, collided with a car, driven by Lenwood Cherry, a 45-year-old township resident. The impact flipped Cherry's car over, leading to a third vehicle, driven by Benjamin Noisette, 81, of Atlantic City, being hit, police said.

Cherry was taken to a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Traffic summonses are pending upon the crash investigation's outcome, police said.

Eyewitnesses of the second crash are asked to contact Officer Tahsin Chowdhury at 609-927-5200.