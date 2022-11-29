Egg Harbor Township Police puts out warning on 'distraction thefts' at ShopRite

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are warning the public to be wary as they've seen a growing number of "distraction thefts" reported near the township's ShopRite off English Creek Road.
Commonly, the thefts happen both inside and outside the store, where a suspect approaches their target and attempts to speak to them in a foreign language.
Keeping their victims distracted, the suspects take their purse or wallet from their shopping car, police said on Monday.
Police say they've also seen other outside instances where the suspects approach people entering the vehicle, telling them they've dropped something outside the car. Once distracted, another suspect opens the passenger door, taking a wallet or purse from inside, police said.
Police are reminding shoppers to be cautious of strangers approaching them, adding that valuables should be concealed or not unattended.
