Egg Harbor Township police investigating stolen vehicle crime spree

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a crime spree involving occupants of a stolen vehicle that occurred throughout Atlantic County on Monday and Tuesday.

The first reported incident occurred at 8:21 a.m. Monday at Garden State Fuels in the West Atlantic City section of the township. A young male driver of the stolen vehicle, a gray 2013 Honda CRV, left without paying for gas, police said in a news release. Officers checked for the vehicle at the time but did not find it.

At 3:36 p.m. Monday, three young females entered Gorilla Vapes on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, stole merchandise and took the tip jar, police said.

Officer Tahsin Chowdhury found the vehicle headed west on the pike, but the driver saw the officers and fled, driving at high speeds on the shoulder, police said.

EHT police lost sight of the vehicle, which later was spotted by Hamilton Township police, who also attempted to stop the vehicle but also lost contact with it when it entered the Atlantic City Expressway, police said.

The stolen vehicle was also involved in a theft at Target in Mays Landing and theft of gas at a Pleasantville station Monday, police said.