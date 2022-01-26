Egg Harbor Township police investigating stolen vehicle crime spree

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a crime spree involving occupants of a stolen vehicle that occurred throughout Atlantic County on Monday and Tuesday.
The first reported incident occurred at 8:21 a.m. Monday at Garden State Fuels in the West Atlantic City section of the township. A young male driver of the stolen vehicle, a gray 2013 Honda CRV, left without paying for gas, police said in a news release. Officers checked for the vehicle at the time but did not find it.
At 3:36 p.m. Monday, three young females entered Gorilla Vapes on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, stole merchandise and took the tip jar, police said.
Officer Tahsin Chowdhury found the vehicle headed west on the pike, but the driver saw the officers and fled, driving at high speeds on the shoulder, police said.
EHT police lost sight of the vehicle, which later was spotted by Hamilton Township police, who also attempted to stop the vehicle but also lost contact with it when it entered the Atlantic City Expressway, police said.
The stolen vehicle was also involved in a theft at Target in Mays Landing and theft of gas at a Pleasantville station Monday, police said.
At 2:41 p.m. Tuesday, an officer spotted the vehicle near Walmart in EHT, and other officers searched the area, police said.
The vehicle was eventually located by Officer Nathan Lahr at the Walmart. As Lahr approached the vehicle, the driver fled, crashing into the patrol car in the process, police said.
The vehicle fled on Old Egg Harbor Road toward Pleasantville, crossing into the opposite lane of travel, police said.
The vehicle also was involved in a strong-armed robbery in Atlantic City sometime Tuesday before it was found unoccupied at 5:12 p.m. in the resort, police said.
Anyone with information concerning the incidents can call Detective Paul Janetta at 609-926-4051.
