EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A monthlong search for a man wanted on assault and weapons charges ended Sunday when he was arrested near a shopping center, police said Friday.

Shron Stotts, a 32-year-old township resident, was arrested near Heather Croft Square off Tilton Road and taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said in a news release.

The charges date to a "domestic dispute involving a weapon" on April 10, police said.

Police were called to the Penny Point Park Apartments off Hingston Avenue that day after being told Stotts was threatening an unidentified person there with a gun. Stotts fled the area before police arrived.

A K-9 unit from Hamilton Township responded and found a firearm at the scene, police said.

Stotts was charged on a warrant at that time with possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of an undetectable firearm, aggravated assault, possession of armor penetrating bullets and criminal mischief.

After more than a month of searching, Stotts was seen by police parking his car near Heather Croft, where he was arrested.