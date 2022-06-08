Egg Harbor Township police arrest 2 after children left in hot car

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a woman and a 17-year-old girl Wednesday after they allegedly left three young children in a locked car on a hot day for about 45 minutes.

At 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Walmart shopping center at Black Horse Pike and Fire Road for a report that three children were locked inside a vehicle crying. It was about 86 degrees outside at the time, police said. Atlantic City International Airport registered a high of 89 degrees for the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Upon arrival, officers found the children, ages 3, 1 and 5 months, locked inside a vehicle that was not running and had all its windows closed, police said. Officers used a lock-out kit to unlock the doors, remove the children from the vehicle and turn them over to Egg Harbor Township EMS for treatment.

Further investigation and security camera footage revealed that Cyndie Jourdain and the 17-year-old, both of Galloway Township, had been inside the store for about 45 minutes at the time the children were located and removed from the vehicle, police said. Police did not state their relationship to the children.

The children were transported via ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center but are expected to be OK, police said. The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency was contacted and responded to the hospital.

The two females were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child. They were released on summonses pending court.

Police thanked the concerned citizens who contacted them and stood by to make sure the children were safe.