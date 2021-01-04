Egg Harbor Township police are looking for shooting suspects

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a suspect or suspects involved with a shooting in the township's Farmington section, according to news released by police Monday.
At about 7:40 p.m. Dec. 30, police responded to a shots fired call in the Pleasantwoods neighborhood located in the Farmington section, said Lt. Heath Per of the criminal investigation bureau in a written statement.
Upon arrival, police made contact with two victims who sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Per said.
Both victims were transported for treatment to the Atlantic City Medical Center City Division, Per said.
Preliminary investigation revealed two male individuals 18 and 20 years of age, who are not residents of the township, sustained gunshot wounds, Per said. The unknown suspect or suspects had fled the area, he said.
The suspect or suspects have not been identified as of the time of Monday, and the investigation is ongoing, Per said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The family of Tiffany Valiante, an Oakcrest High School graduate who d…
Residents should be aware that the victims were not associated with the neighborhood where the incident took place, Per said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the police's criminal investigations bureau at 609-926-4051, Per said.
This is an active criminal investigation, Per said. The police are limited on the information being released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, he said.
Anyone that has any information about this case can also submit “tips” anonymously through http://crimestoppersatlantic.com/ or 1-800-658-TIPS (8477) and receive a cash reward if the tip leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons involved in this crime, Per said.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.