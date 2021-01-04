Egg Harbor Township police are looking for shooting suspects

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a suspect or suspects involved with a shooting in the township's Farmington section, according to news released by police Monday.

At about 7:40 p.m. Dec. 30, police responded to a shots fired call in the Pleasantwoods neighborhood located in the Farmington section, said Lt. Heath Per of the criminal investigation bureau in a written statement.

Upon arrival, police made contact with two victims who sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Per said.

Both victims were transported for treatment to the Atlantic City Medical Center City Division, Per said.

Preliminary investigation revealed two male individuals 18 and 20 years of age, who are not residents of the township, sustained gunshot wounds, Per said. The unknown suspect or suspects had fled the area, he said.

The suspect or suspects have not been identified as of the time of Monday, and the investigation is ongoing, Per said.

Residents should be aware that the victims were not associated with the neighborhood where the incident took place, Per said.