Egg Harbor Township pair accused of defrauding victims of millions indicted

A man and woman from Egg Harbor Township were indicted Thursday after police say they allegedly defrauded victims of millions of dollars.
Wei Song, 59, and Botao Liu, 52, were arrested in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, on warrants, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Sept. 1.
Song defrauded one victim of more than $600,000 in cash, wrote millions of dollars in bad checks and incurred more than $3 million in identity theft losses, with which Liu conspired, authorities said.
Police said after their September arrests that Song has used the aliases Coco Li, Min Wang and Juny Li.
Song was indicted on charges of money laundering, theft by deception, identity theft and bad checks. Liu was indicted on charges of money laundering, theft by deception and insurance fraud.
Anyone who suspects they were defrauded by the pair should call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips.
