Egg Harbor Township man sought in February Somers Point slaying

Authorities are seeking an Egg Harbor Township man in connection with a fatal shooting in February at a Somers Point apartment complex.
Tyreek Crawford, 20, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.
Crawford is accused of fatally shooting Joshua Hannah on Feb. 10 at Somers Point Village on Mays Landing Road.
Somers Point police responded to a 911 call from the apartment complex at 8:27 p.m. that night. They found Hannah suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his torso.
Hannah was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he later died.
A warrant has been issued for Crawford's arrest.
Anyone with information about Crawford or the case can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/forms/tips-crime-reporting, or they can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers money for information leading to arrests and indictments in Atlantic County.
