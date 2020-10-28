Egg Harbor Township man sentenced to 45 years for 2018 fatal shooting

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Tuesday for the 2018 fatal shooting of Raphael G. Terrigino, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.
Troy Demby, 37, who was sentenced by county Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor, was convicted March 19 by a county jury on first-degree murder, first-degree possession with intent to distribute controlled dangers substance, or CDS, – cocaine and third-degree possession of CDS – cocaine, must serve 85% of his sentence before he eligible for parole, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
While the 45-year sentence was for the murder charge, he will also concurrently serve 15 years in prison with five-year parole ineligibility for the other two charges.
“I want to thank the Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department for their outstanding work in solving this case and bringing this defendant to justice,” Tyner said. “I have always stressed my belief that a homicide is the most heinous crime against society and when it occurs, defendants should receive as much time as possible. This defendant will have 45 years to think about the pain he caused the victim’s family and all of those affected by this senseless killing.”
At 7:45 a.m. Feb. 2, 2018, Pleasantville Police responded to a 911 call and found 30-year-old Terrigino dead inside his car in 12 Stenton Ave., according to the release. An autopsy determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.
Demby was also indicted on the possession with intent to distribute charge after investigators on Feb. 7, 2018, seized about eight ounces of cocaine from the home were Demby was found.
The investigation was a cooperative effort between the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Egg Harbor Township Police and the Pleasantville Police Department.
Assistant Prosecutor Dave Ruffenach represents the state in the case.
