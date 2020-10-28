Egg Harbor Township man sentenced to 45 years for 2018 fatal shooting

MAYS LANDING — An Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Tuesday for the 2018 fatal shooting of Raphael G. Terrigino, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.

Troy Demby, 37, who was sentenced by county Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor, was convicted March 19 by a county jury on first-degree murder, first-degree possession with intent to distribute controlled dangers substance, or CDS, – cocaine and third-degree possession of CDS – cocaine, must serve 85% of his sentence before he eligible for parole, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.

While the 45-year sentence was for the murder charge, he will also concurrently serve 15 years in prison with five-year parole ineligibility for the other two charges.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I want to thank the Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department for their outstanding work in solving this case and bringing this defendant to justice,” Tyner said. “I have always stressed my belief that a homicide is the most heinous crime against society and when it occurs, defendants should receive as much time as possible. This defendant will have 45 years to think about the pain he caused the victim’s family and all of those affected by this senseless killing.”