 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Egg Harbor Township man sentenced in Lakewood arson case

  • 0

An Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced to seven years in prison for setting a house fire in Lakewood, Ocean County, in August 2020, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Friday.

Jamal Preston, 27, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of arson. He also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon for a separate incident, Billhimer said in a news release. 

Preston received seven years for aggravated arson by purposely or knowingly placing another in danger of death or bodily injury and will be required to serve at least 85% of his sentence before considered for parole eligibility. 

He also was received seven years for aggravated arson with purpose to destroy the building or structure of another. Lastly, he received eight months for unlawful possession of a weapon in a separate incident in Berkeley Township, Ocean County.

All three sentences will run concurrently.

The fire happened Aug. 22, 2020, while occupants were inside. Investigators found Preston started the blaze using an open flame and flammable fluids, Billhimer said.

People are also reading…

Preston fled the scene but was caught by U.S. Marshals more than a week later at an Absecon motel.

He has been held in the Ocean County jail since being captured.

Two days before the fire, Preston was involved in an altercation in Berkeley. Officers found him with a knife. He was arrested and released pending court at the time, Billhimer said.

Jamal Preston

Preston

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News