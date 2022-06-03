Egg Harbor Township man sentenced in Lakewood arson case

An Egg Harbor Township man was sentenced to seven years in prison for setting a house fire in Lakewood, Ocean County, in August 2020, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Friday.

Jamal Preston, 27, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of arson. He also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon for a separate incident, Billhimer said in a news release.

Preston received seven years for aggravated arson by purposely or knowingly placing another in danger of death or bodily injury and will be required to serve at least 85% of his sentence before considered for parole eligibility.

He also was received seven years for aggravated arson with purpose to destroy the building or structure of another. Lastly, he received eight months for unlawful possession of a weapon in a separate incident in Berkeley Township, Ocean County.

All three sentences will run concurrently.

The fire happened Aug. 22, 2020, while occupants were inside. Investigators found Preston started the blaze using an open flame and flammable fluids, Billhimer said.

Preston fled the scene but was caught by U.S. Marshals more than a week later at an Absecon motel.

He has been held in the Ocean County jail since being captured.

Two days before the fire, Preston was involved in an altercation in Berkeley. Officers found him with a knife. He was arrested and released pending court at the time, Billhimer said.

