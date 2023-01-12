Egg Harbor Township man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine in Philadelphia, South Jersey

An Egg Harbor Township man admitted conspiring to distribute cocaine in Philadelphia and South Jersey, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Thursday.

Lester Santana, 52, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.

He faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 18.

According to court documents, Santana admitted that from March 2019 to August 2020, on several occasions, he and his conspirators flew from San Juan, Puerto Rico, on commercial flights to Philadelphia International Airport.

Santana and his conspirators purchased multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine from wholesale drug suppliers in San Juan in exchange for cash. Santana and the others then shipped the cocaine by overnight delivery from U.S. post offices in San Juan to various addresses in Philadelphia and South Jersey, including Santana's residence.

After the shipments were made, a conspirator resold the cocaine to other drug dealers in the Philadelphia area. Santana admitted he was jointly responsible for the possession with intent to distribute and the distribution of 50 to 150 kilograms of cocaine.

Santana is the third person in the case to plead guilty. Two conspirators, Jose Gonzalez and Iran Soler, both of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. Gonzalez is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 30, and Soler is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 6.