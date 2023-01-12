 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Egg Harbor Township man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine in Philadelphia, South Jersey

  • 0
Carousel court icon

The plastic-wrapped white powder police found was barely the size of a fingernail and weighed all of 0.2 grams. The “flash” it provides though is increasingly felt through the Brussels Marolles neighborhood, and any place in Europe where the surge in cocaine and crack supply is hitting hard. “Cocaine seems to be, or seems to have become the new normal,” chief police inspector of the area Kris Verborgh. It was more than visible in Belgium's port of Antwerp Tuesday where again record numbers of cocaine seizures were announced. “It astounded us,” said Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem, reflecting on the 23 percent spike in 2022 to total of 110 tons, and more than double what was caught five years ago.

An Egg Harbor Township man admitted conspiring to distribute cocaine in Philadelphia and South Jersey, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Thursday.

Lester Santana, 52, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.

He faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 18.

According to court documents, Santana admitted that from March 2019 to August 2020, on several occasions, he and his conspirators flew from San Juan, Puerto Rico, on commercial flights to Philadelphia International Airport.

Santana and his conspirators purchased multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine from wholesale drug suppliers in San Juan in exchange for cash. Santana and the others then shipped the cocaine by overnight delivery from U.S. post offices in San Juan to various addresses in Philadelphia and South Jersey, including Santana's residence.

People are also reading…

After the shipments were made, a conspirator resold the cocaine to other drug dealers in the Philadelphia area. Santana admitted he was jointly responsible for the possession with intent to distribute and the distribution of 50 to 150 kilograms of cocaine.

Santana is the third person in the case to plead guilty. Two conspirators, Jose Gonzalez and Iran Soler, both of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. Gonzalez is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 30, and Soler is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 6.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru mourns protest dead after worst violence in decades

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News