Egg Harbor Township man pleads guilty to starting Ocean County house fire

TOMS RIVER — An Egg Harbor Township man Thursday admitted to intentionally setting a Lakewood house on fire two summers ago, Ocean County Prosecutor Office spokesperson Bryan Huntenburg said.
Jamal Preston, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated arson. He also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon for a separate incident, Huntenburg said.
State officials are seeking a two seven-year state prison sentences for the arson charges and an 18 months for the weapons offense, Huntenburg said.
The fire happened on August 22, 2020, while occupants were inside detectives learned that Preston started the blaze intentionally using an open flame and flammable fluids.
Preston fled the scene but was later caught by U.S. Marshals over a week later at an Absecon motel.
He has been held at the Ocean County jail since being captured.
Authorities previously announced that Preston was charged originally with attempted murder and four counts of aggravated.
Two days before the fire, Preston was also involved in an altercation in Berkley Township, Ocean County. Officers found him with a knife. He was arrested and released pending court, Huntenberg added.
