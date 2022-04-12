Egg Harbor Township man pleads guilty to role in drug distribution operation

CAMDEN — An Egg Harbor Township man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to his role in a drug distribution scheme.

Ricardo Clavijo, 40, was charged with conspiring to distribute over 1 kilogram of heroin, possession with intent to distribute over 1 kilogram of heroin and maintaining a drug-related premises. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in a news release.

A search warrant was executed at Clavijo's house on July 12. Authorities found Clavijo and his brother, Christopher Gonzalez, at the home, along with 4.3 kilograms of heroin, 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 10.8 kilograms of cocaine, drug packaging materials and equipment, and a money counting machine, Sellinger said.

Some of the heroin was packaged "in tens of thousands of individual doses for distribution," court records said.

Authorities also confiscated a .45 caliber handgun, a loaded magazine for the handgun, a 9mm 50-round drum magazine and about $8,400.

Clavijo agreed to surrender the items as part of a plea deal, Sellinger said.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, at the time of the search warrant's execution, said the drug bust was the largest in the county's history.

The conspiracy count and possession with intent to distribute count both carry a required minimum 10-year prison term, a maximum term of life in prison and a fine of $10 million, or twice the gross gain or loss caused by the offense, whichever is greatest, Sellinger said.

The count of maintaining a drug-related premises carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss caused by the offense, whichever is greatest.

Gonzalez, 38, of Pleasantville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 1 kilogram of heroin, Sellinger said.

