Egg Harbor Township man pleads guilty to fentanyl, ghost gun charges

An Egg Harbor Township man admitted selling drugs and possessing the parts needed to make a "ghost gun," the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.
Neal Garrity, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large-capacity magazine, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
The plea calls for a sentence of four years in prison. Garrity is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 14.
State Police investigated Garrity in May and June for distributing narcotics in and around Atlantic County, the Prosecutor's Office said.
After numerous drug sales, investigators received a search warrant June 10 for his automobile and home on Boston Avenue, the Prosecutor's Office said. Authorities seized fentanyl, other drugs and cash from Garrity’s home, as well as a large capacity magazine and parts needed to assemble a ghost gun — a firearm lacking a serial number, intended to be assembled piecemeal.
Garrity will stay in jail until he is sentenced.
