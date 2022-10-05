Egg Harbor Township man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy charges

CAMDEN — An Egg Harbor Township man faces at least two decades in prison after pleading guilty in federal court Wednesday to helping distribute heroin.
Christopher Gonzalez, 38, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Renée Marie Bumb to conspiracy to distribute over 1 kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to distribute over 1 kilogram of heroin, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Both counts carry a mandatory minimum 10-year prison term and maximum life sentences.
They also carry a maximum $10 million fine or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense caused, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Authorities raided the Egg Harbor Township home of codefendant Ricardo Clavijo on July 12, 2021. Clavijo, his brother and Gonzalez were found there, along with 4.3 kilograms of heroin, 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 10.8 kilograms of cocaine, drug packaging materials and equipment, and a money counting machine, according to court records.
The heroin was packaged in thousands of individual doses for street sales, according to court records.
Clavijo pleaded guilty in April to his role in the conspiracy.
