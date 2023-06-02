An Egg Harbor Township man admitted before a federal judge to laundering illegally obtained pandemic relief funds between 2020 and 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday.

Jeremy Earley, 41, who also has an address in Lilburn, Georgia, is said to have used fraudulent applications to receive more than $1.3 million in Paycheck Protection Program money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earley pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams on Thursday to engaging in a monetary transaction in criminally derived property, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Earley could face 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense. He also must forfeit to the federal government "property, real and personal, involved in the money laundering offense, and all property traceable to such property," according to a criminal complaint.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13.

With a conspirator, Rhonda Thomas, of Sicklerville, Camden County, Earley submitted fraudulent applications to obtain the aid intended to help small businesses retain employees and cover expenses during pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Thomas submitted applications for PPP loans for two companies owned by Earley, according to the criminal complaint. Thomas said two companies Earley owned, D2R Agency LLC and More Life Records LLC, held dozens of employees, carrying monthly payrolls of $145,000 and $382,400. The applications also contained forged tax forms, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say Earley's businesses employed no one other than himself and paid no wages.

After receiving the loans, Earley wrote Thomas checks worth about $400,000 as payment for partaking in the scheme.

Thomas previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud conspiracy and money laundering and was sentenced to five years in prison.