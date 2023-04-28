An Egg Harbor Township man pleaded guilty earlier this month to child porn charges, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
William Roman, 36, entered his plea April 17 to endangering the welfare of children for the distribution of child pornography and for possession of child porn with the intent to distribute. In exchange, he is expected to serve 12 years in prison.
Roman was eligible for enhanced sentencing due to a 2017 conviction for possessing child porn, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
The latest investigation began when the prosecutor's High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Roman's online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation revealed Roman was sharing material that depicted child sexual assault on Snapchat and also possessed material with the intent to distribute to others in hopes to build his collection, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Homeland Security Investigations and the EHT Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Roman is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 7.
