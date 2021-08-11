Egg Harbor Township man indicted in February drug death

An Egg Harbor Township man has been indicted for his alleged role in a drug-induced death in February, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.
Noel Castillo, 32, is charged with strict liability for a drug-induced death, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, distribution of CDS, financial facilitation of criminal activity and endangering child welfare.
On Feb. 18, Egg Harbor Township police responded to a residence for a report of an unresponsive man and found the body of 33-year-old Jeffrey Schneider, of EHT. Investigators determined Schneider ingested a lethal dose of fentanyl, which he purchased from Castillo, Shill said in a news release.
Castillo was arrested Feb. 25 at his home and is being held in the Atlantic County jail.
