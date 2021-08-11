 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township man indicted in February drug death
0 comments

Egg Harbor Township man indicted in February drug death

{{featured_button_text}}

An Egg Harbor Township man has been indicted for his alleged role in a drug-induced death in February, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.

Noel Castillo, 32, is charged with strict liability for a drug-induced death, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, distribution of CDS, financial facilitation of criminal activity and endangering child welfare.

On Feb. 18, Egg Harbor Township police responded to a residence for a report of an unresponsive man and found the body of 33-year-old Jeffrey Schneider, of EHT. Investigators determined Schneider ingested a lethal dose of fentanyl, which he purchased from Castillo, Shill said in a news release.

Castillo was arrested Feb. 25 at his home and is being held in the Atlantic County jail.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
Noel Castillo

Castillo

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Provided

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden seeks ways to tackle rising gas prices

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News