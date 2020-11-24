 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township man fatally shot in Atlantic City
0 comments
top story

Egg Harbor Township man fatally shot in Atlantic City

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of an Egg Harbor Township man Sunday in Atlantic City, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

At 12:43 a.m. Sunday, Atlantic City police received a 911 call about a man shot in a home in the 100 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.

Upon arrival, police found Jose Ortiz, 36, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Tyner said. Ortiz was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An autopsy found Ortiz's cause of death to be a gunshot wound, Tyner said. The manner of death was identified as homicide.

Atlantic City police and the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit are investigating. Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying two people of interest, Tyner said.

Anyone with information can call the Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7800 or submit tips at acpo.org/tips.html. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Local News

4 people shot in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Atlantic City in which multiple indiv…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News