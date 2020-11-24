Egg Harbor Township man fatally shot in Atlantic City

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of an Egg Harbor Township man Sunday in Atlantic City, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

At 12:43 a.m. Sunday, Atlantic City police received a 911 call about a man shot in a home in the 100 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.

Upon arrival, police found Jose Ortiz, 36, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Tyner said. Ortiz was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An autopsy found Ortiz's cause of death to be a gunshot wound, Tyner said. The manner of death was identified as homicide.

Sunday shooting in Atlantic City kills 1, injures 3 MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man has died after an early Sunday shooting that left three …

Atlantic City police and the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit are investigating. Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying two people of interest, Tyner said.

Anyone with information can call the Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7800 or submit tips at acpo.org/tips.html. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.