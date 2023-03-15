A judge on Monday ordered an Egg Harbor Township man accused of sexually assaulting his 12-year-old stepdaughter while she was sleeping to be held until trial, a judicial spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Sean Cooke, 34, is charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering sexual contact with a child, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Detectives found Cooke touched the girl sexually while she was asleep on a couch. They first learned about the alleged assault from staff at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, who told Egg Harbor Township police the girl and her unidentified mother came to the hospital for a sexual assault exam, according to Cooke's affidavit.

The girl's mother came into the downstairs living room of their home about 4:30 a.m. and saw Cooke quickly move to a couch opposite from where the 12-year-old was sleeping, the affidavit states. The mother then confronted Cooke, who said he was trying to wake the girl up, and lifted the child's blanket, seeing that her pajama bottoms and underwear were pulled down.

Cooke initially denied wrongdoing, then said he was intoxicated and touched the girl but didn't know why, the affidavit states.

The child was interviewed by investigators, telling them she felt her stepfather poke her in her lower back briefly but fell back to sleep, the affidavit states.

Cooke was subsequently questioned, waiving his Miranda rights, saying he has a drinking problem and that he did "something" to the child, the affidavit states. He didn't specify to investigators what he did.

Cooke consented to a DNA swab, the affidavit states.