An Egg Harbor Township man was ordered detained pending trial on charges that he sold fentanyl-laced pills that killed two teenagers in August, state Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Friday.

Elias A. Santiago-Vera, 25, was charged with two counts of strict liability for a drug-induced death as well as numerous other drug charges, Platkin said in a news release.

Santiago-Vera was indicted March 15, but he allegedly fled to Mexico and had been sought as a fugitive until surrendering to police in Texas on March 31. He was extradited to New Jersey last week and is being lodged in the Atlantic County jail.

The charges stem from the deaths of a 17-year-old from Sea Isle City, identified as "M.M.," and a 14-year-old from Landenberg, Pennsylvania, identified as "A.P." Both died Aug. 17, 2022, after ingesting pills that Santiago allegedly sold to M.M. as the prescription opioid Percocet. But they were counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, a far more powerful opioid, and para-flurofentanyl and audespropionyl fluorofentanyl, two unlawfully manufactured fentanyl analogs, Platkin said.

According to the indictment, Santiago traveled to M.M.'s Sea Isle home Aug. 16 and sold him a variety of drugs, including 24 counterfeit Percocet. M.M. ordered the drugs using an instant-messaging app called Telegram and paid him via Cash App.

Later that night, M.M. traveled to A.P.'s home, where they both ingested several pills. The following day, A.P.'s father went into the teen's bedroom and found A.P. unresponsive in the bottom bunk and M.M. unresponsive in the top bunk. The teens were taken to a Delaware hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

According to an autopsy, the teens died from intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and para-flurofentanyl.

Detectives executing a search warrant at the home of A.P. recovered M.M.’s book bag, which held a stash of pills packaged in bright blue resealable bags labeled “Gelatti.” One bag held 18 round, white pills marked as oxycodone, but lab tests determined them to be fentanyl and methamphetamine. Sixteen of those pills also contained para-flurofentanyl and audespropionyl fluorofentanyl. Another bag held 17 green pills marked as Xanax but which were found to contain clonazolam, a benzodiazepine not approved for medical use in the United States, Platkin said.

Pennsylvania State Police determined M.M. appeared to have purchased the drugs in New Jersey and reached reached out to New Jersey State Police to help investigate, identify and locate Santiago.

Detectives from both states searched Santiago's residence Sept. 7 and recovered numerous drugs, including pills marked as oxycodone that tested positive for xylazine, a veterinary drug used as a sedative/anesthesia for horses and cows. They also recovered the same type of bright-blue bags marked "Gelatti" that were used to package the counterfeit pills recovered from M.M.’s book bag, Platkin said.

Santiago also was charged with two counts of distribution of imitation drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of distribution of CDS and possession with intent to distribute imitation drugs.

In addition to carrying a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison, a first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death charge carries a fine of up to $200,000 and a mandatory period of parole ineligibility equal to 85% of the sentence imposed.