Egg Harbor Township man charged with stealing cigarettes in two towns

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a township man Monday for allegedly stealing cigarettes from an area gas station.
Anthony Mays, 60, stole seven packs of cigarettes from Garden State Fuels on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City before fleeing in a blue Dodge Charger about 8:30 a.m., police wrote Tuesday on Facebook.
Mays, police said, also was charged in a similar theft later that day at Country Farms Market in Galloway Township, where he allegedly stole cigarettes and other items.
Mays has previously been arrested for similar offenses, police said.
