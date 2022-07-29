Egg Harbor Township man charged with sharing child pornography on social media

An Egg Harbor Township man was arrested following an investigation into child pornography being shared on Snapchat.
William Roman Jr., 35, faces charges related to possession and distribution of child abuse images via a social media messaging service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.
Roman was taken to the Atlantic County jail, the Prosecutor's Office said.
A tip about sexual content involving a child was referred to the Office's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. An investigation led detectives to Roman, who was found with videos of child sexual exploitation, the Prosecutor's Office said.
The Prosecutor's office was assisted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Egg Harbor Township police.
