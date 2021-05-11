Egg Harbor Township man charged with DWI after hitting Pleasantville electrical pole

PLEASANTVILLE — An Egg Harbor Township man was charged after he struck an electrical pole Saturday, cutting it in half on the Black Horse Pike and knocking out power to a local motel, police said.

William Turner, 57, was driving west on the pike when he swerved into the eastbound lanes, striking the pole, Lt. Stacey Schlachter said in a statement. Turner's vehicle caught fire, which city firefighters extinguished.

Turner exited the vehicle and was found in front of the Homestead Apart-Hotel, Schlachter said. He appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Witnesses to Saturday's crash said the same.

Turner was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. After being evaluated there, he was transported back to the city Police Department, where he was charged with driving under the influence and released pending court.

About 4:15 a.m. Saturday, a number of tenants were woken up by the sound of a vehicle crashing into the pole outside the motel.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The pole was severed at the base, tangling wires and leaving at least 70 families without power until late in the afternoon.