Egg Harbor Township man charged with drunken driving, hitting 4 cars

PLEASANTVILLE — An Egg Harbor Township man was arrested and accused of drunken driving after hitting four cars on the Black Horse Pike on Saturday, police said Tuesday.
According to the other drivers involved, 27-year-old William Orellena-Valladar was driving erratically, colliding with vehicles that were stopped at a red traffic light, police said. The cars of Juan Balbuana-Zayas, 37, of Atlantic City, and Alec Sachais, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, sustained moderate damage. Neither was treated for injuries, but Sachais reported a minor one. Jamison Allen, 48, of Ventnor, and Linda Long-Kramer, 71, of Ventnor, weren't injured, and their vehicles sustained minor damage.
Orellena-Valladar was released on multiple summonses.
