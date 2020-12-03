Egg Harbor Township man charged in November shooting

Support Local Journalism
An Egg Harbor Township man has been charged in a November fatal shooting, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Wednesday.
Devon J. Hill, 28, was charged with aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Township police on Nov. 21 received several calls about 7 p.m. reporting shots fired in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue. Officers from Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville responded and found 54-year-old Rennel Turner, of Atlantic City, lying unconscious in the driveway. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds.
