Egg Harbor Township man charged in gas station burglary

Egg Harbor Township Police

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested at the Sunoco gas station near the airport circle after police say he broke into the convenience store on back-to-back days.

Seamus Manley, 25, was charged with burglary and theft after he confessed to the break-ins, police said.

Police on Saturday were informed of an activated alarm at the station on Delilah Road across around 1:35 a.m., police said.

Arriving officers saw a large window had been smashed and cigarettes, money and lottery tickets had been taken, police said.

Security footage captured the incident.

The following day, at 12:55 a.m., a "loud banging" was reported at the store.

When police arrived at the store they found a sheet of plywood that had been installed after the window was broken on the ground, police said.  

Responding officers surrounded the building, finding Manley inside attempting to steal merchandise, police said.

He had 13 lottery tickets worth about $390 in cash on him, police said.

Manley was taken to the Atlantic County jail. Additional charges are pending, police said.

